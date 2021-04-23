Louisiana native and star of History Channel’s ‘Swamp People’ helps with search for missing crew members

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORT FOURCHON, La. (BRPROUD) – Seven crew members are still missing from the Seacor Power on Friday morning.

On Thursday, a member of the show ‘Swamp People’ joined in the search for the missing crew members.

Prior to taking to the air, ‘Swamp People’ star, Ronnie Adams got emotional while speaking about the missing crew members.

Adams provided an update on the search last night:

The History Channel provided this description of Adams:

Ronnie Adams is a 6-foot-5, 265 pound native Louisianan who is, indeed, larger than life. Ronnie started hunting gators as a little boy with his grandfather, and he’s been at it ever since.

Funerals are scheduled on Saturday for two of the crew members.