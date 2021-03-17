Louisiana National Guard and Local Churches Team Up to Host Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pop-up vaccination clinics are making their way throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.

One site in Scotlandville unified churches across several denominations to accomplish one common goal.

Teamwork made the dream work at the Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church vaccination site.

The Louisiana National Guard Deputy Commander for Task Force Vaccine Lieutenant Colonel Dorrie Staal said, “Today we have 600 doses we are going to be giving out. We did do a pre-registration event for this.”

Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Pastor Clee Earnest Lown said, “Four different denominations and we have collaborated together for different events for this community here and I think it is a very beautiful thing.”

Louisiana National Guard helped administer the vaccine.

“It’s absolutely worth it for every one of us. We wouldn’t be anywhere else today. If we got the opportunity to put shots in arms across the state, that’s where we want to be,” said Lieutenant Colonel Staal.

They said they are striving for what’s called herd community.

She explained, “Which means that 70 plus percent of the population are vaccinated so that those who can’t get vaccinated are protected.”

Vaccine Recipient Brandis Rawls said, “I’d like to make sure I protect myself and protect others around me.It’s about our community really.”

Their efforts brought relief to the area.

“Once the vaccine has been administered and over an appropriate period of time. We will get back to a state of normalcy,” said Pastor Lown.

If any doses were left they planned to administer the vaccine to those who may not have had a chance to register.

If you missed out on the event, there will be more vaccination clinics going on this weekend. Click here to see the listed vaccine events.

