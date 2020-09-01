Louisiana National Guard aids in recovery efforts in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Army National Guard in Lake Charles is helping with recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura.

As of Monday there are 70 or more points of distribution sites set up.

Public Affairs Officer Major Robert Allen of the Louisiana Army National Guard 256 Infantry Brigade Combat Team says the ultimate goal is to help people.

The National Guard has moved a lot of equipment and personnel to survey the Lake Charles area for safe places to set up points of distribution.

“Like large parking areas where the community can come through. We set up these points of distribution. We can handle up to a few thousand people to 10,000 people if needed at any given time,” Major Allen said.

This is the Civic Center point of distribution. The location allows for traffic to move through quickly.

He says many of the guards here already have a connection to Lake Charles.

“Some of the soldiers are from here. They lost a lot and they are down here trying to help out their communities,” Allen explained.

He says many of them have been on natural disaster missions before. He adds that they understand a lot of people are suffering and realize it’s going to be sometime before they can get back to normal.

“We start getting things out there to people getting commodities, that’s one less thing they have to concern themselves with.”