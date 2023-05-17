BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – J’Quincy Jones goes by many names, Sweet Jones, Farmer Jones and even Farmer Crazy Man. Whatever people call him, he’s on a quest to highlight Louisiana’s agricultural and culinary traditions. He’ll get to do just that on an episode of “Emeril Cooks” that’s set to air on Roku later this year.

Some of Jones’ collard greens were cooked during the first day of filming in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 10. They worked in the garden at Elm Grove Baptist Church because “it is in the heart of a food desert in Baton Rouge,” according to Jones.

J’Quincy Jones Sr. (Filming at Elm Grove Baptist Church) J’Quincy Jones Sr. (Filming at Elm Grove Baptist Church) J’Quincy Jones Sr. (Filming at Elm Grove Baptist Church)

Jones is the owner of Sweet Jones Farms. He grows mustard, turnip, cucumbers, summer squash, bell peppers and a few herbs on fields in Greensburg, Watson and Baton Rouge. Jones started farming commercially in 2017 and enjoys growing yellow and orange watermelons.

He also loves cooking.

The “Emeril Cooks” episode featuring Jones could air as early as November. Elm Grove Baptist Church isn’t the only local spot highlighted.

Jones said they delivered watermelons, cucumbers, okra and summer squash to Southern Cofé; collard greens, red and yellow watermelons to Boil and Roux; and finally turnip greens and greens to elderly clients.

J’Quincy Jones Sr. (Filming at Southern Cofé with Kardell Thomas) J’Quincy Jones Sr. (Filming at Southern Cofé with Kardell Thomas)

Jones said the opportunity to be on the show was humbling. Jones is honored to be able to put a spotlight on Louisiana.

“This is so much bigger than just me, my family and my farm,” he said.

Jones is planning to expand his ventures in Louisiana this year and provided some renderings of what his projects might look like.

J’Quincy Jones Sr. J’Quincy Jones Sr. J’Quincy Jones Sr. J’Quincy Jones Sr.

As part of the planned growth, Jones would like to have 250 sustainable gardens in food desert areas around Louisiana by the end of 2024.

You can follow the journey of Sweet Jones Farms on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.