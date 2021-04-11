Louisiana man dies in rip current at Miramar beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fl. (KLFY) Two tourist, including a man from Gray, Louisiana were killed by rip currents in the Gulf of Mexico.

One was a 55-year-old from Dunwoody, Georgia, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said; the other a 21-year-old man from Gray, Louisiana.

On April 8, sheriff’s officials and the South Walton Fire District asked residents and visitors to stay out of the water amid multiple water rescues due to heavy rip currents.

Officials say the flags stood at single red, which indicated the water as an incredible threat to human life with high surf and strong rip currents.

These two deaths mark four apparent drownings on the beach in Walton county in the last four weeks.

“Mother nature can be very unforgiving,” officials said.

“We’re begging visitors to please continue to educate themselves regarding the flag system. We will continue to do our part.”