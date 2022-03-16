GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out with a flat tire, ended up with a fisherman retrieving Melvin Thomas, 33, of Hammond from the Atchafalaya Basin.

Charles Loving, 61, of Hammond was killed in the crash.

This deadly two-vehicle crash took place around 10 a.m. on March 4.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 33-year-old Melvin Thomas of Hammond and his two passengers were traveling east on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.”

Loving was one of those passengers in the vehicle.

At some point, the Grand Marquis got a flat tire and had to stop in the left lane on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge at milepost 129.

The driver of the Grand Marquis got out of the vehicle to check the flat tire.

LSP says, “At the same time, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling east on Interstate 10, and struck the rear of the Mercury and Thomas.”

That is when Thomas was thrown into the Atchafalaya Basin.

At the time, Loving was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 61-year-old man died 11 days later.

“The remaining passenger in the Mercury sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital after the crash.

The driver of the 2018 Toyota RAV4 was also taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the crash.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology results from both drivers in this crash.