ST. ROSE , La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call late Friday night about a man who was not moving.

That man was found in a parking lot on St. Rose Ave.

EMS, a responding officer and paramedics were unable to resuscitate Morlon Lloyd Vinnett, 50, of St. Rose.

An investigation ensued during which one suspect came into focus for detectives.

That is suspect is Todd Anthony Adams, 45, of St. Rose.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Todd Adams was located in the 100 Block of Bridal Path Ln. and placed under arrest.”

Adams is facing these charges:

Manslaughter

Obstruction of Justice

Adams remains behind bars in the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center on $500,000.00 bond.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Detective Amanda Buchanan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1135, or abuchanan@stcharlessheriff.org.