LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A child exploitation investigation ended with the arrest of Jesus Delacruz, 19, of Livingston.

During the investigation that started Sept. 6, Louisiana State Police learned that a teenager had gone missing from Pennsylvania and might have ended up in Livingston. Investigators honed in on Delacruz as a suspect and searched his home after getting a search warrant.

LSP said, “During the execution of the warrant, investigators recovered a 14-year-old female who was reported missing from Allentown, PA.”

Delacruz was arrested and charged with:

second-degree kidnapping

sexual battery

sexual oral battery

computer-aided solicitation of a minor

indecent behavior with a minor

He remains behind bars in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in this investigation, including “the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Baton Rouge Office), East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office,” according to LSP.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you see something suspicious, you can report it to LSP via this Suspicious Activity form.