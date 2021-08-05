Louisiana Lottery has best year ever, contributing $207 million to state treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The latest fiscal year marks the most successful year in the Louisiana Lottery Corporation’s nearly 30-year history, with the corporation raking in $625 million in revenue and contributing more than $207 million to the state treasury.

“The Lottery team is proud to have topped $600 million in sales for the very first time,” Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “While certainly satisfying, hitting this milestone challenges us to push even higher to maximize revenue for the state as we embark on this new fiscal year with technology and game innovations.”

Since 1991, the Lottery has generated more than $11.6 billion in revenue, $4.15 billion of which has gone to the state treasury. Most of that revenue has come from ticket sales, according to a Louisiana Lottery press release.

Scratch-offs were the top seller, generating $333.4 million this year–a $68.8 million increase from last year.

During the fiscal year, the Lottery increased prize payouts and added more of the popular higher price-point games, according to the release.