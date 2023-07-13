BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana lawmakers will decide Thursday night if they will return to Baton Rouge for a rare veto-override session. Multiple anti-LGBTQ bills are rallying many legislators to come back to the state Capitol and challenge the governor’s vetoes.

A veto override session is automatic, but most often legislators send their ballots back saying they don’t need it. In recent years it has become more common. Now in an election year and the final year of the administration, some feel confident in an override.

“For some people, they feel like they need to politically bring up bills and have an opportunity to vote because their constituents were supportive of the vote that they originally took on these bills,” said State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who is also running for governor.

The bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors is the driving force for this session to move forward. It is part of a larger national trend that has seen a spike in anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“People are upset with the idea of chemical or surgical operations being performed on children, and it had bipartisan support, supermajorities in both the House and the Senate,” Hewitt said. “And I think it was just a bridge too far for many people.”

The governor has said some of these bills are rooted in hatred and many Democrats agree. Some did vote in favor of some of the bills.

“I think that it goes back to discriminatory practices, very vague laws that are going on. But it also goes back to how are you really going to try to enforce it as a practical matter?” said State Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport.

HB648, the ban on gender affirming care for minors, passed with two-thirds support in both chambers. But HB466, the state’s version of Don’t Say Gay, and HB81 did not get over the 70 vote threshold in the House.

“When you have a majority of Republicans in the legislature and you have the Louisiana Republican Party threatening, quote, repercussions, end quote, for not reversing this veto, of course, it’s going to lead the way and be on the top of the agenda. You can’t take the politics out of the politics on this issue,” Jeremy Alford with LAPolitics.com said.

Alford said these so-called wedge issues set Republicans apart from each other in supermajority statehouses.

It is a political risk to take up a vote and not get enough support to overturn a veto like what happened in 2021 where the legislature failed to over turn the governor’s veto on a ban on transgender girls playing on girls sports teams. The bill went on to become law in 2022 when the governor did not veto nor sign the bill when it passed again.

“These lawmakers know what it’s like to call a session for a veto override. To spend taxpayer money on it and to not get the votes. That’s incredibly embarrassing to do. It’s almost a death knell in a reelection year. So I think you’re going to see lawmakers vote on an override that they can deliver on,” Alford said.

If the session does go forward, it can only last for five days and will begin on July 18. Lawmakers can take up any of the 28 bills that the governor vetoed.