Louisiana lawmakers respond to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress

President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

(KLFY) Several Louisiana lawmakers have released official responses to President Joe Biden’s first joint address to congress.

Pres. Biden made clear tonight that he believes government made America great. He is so wrong. People made American great—ordinary people, doing extraordinary things. Senator John Kennedy

Tonight we saw two distinct visions for America. I remain on the side of working families. Senator Bill Cassidy

Biden’s first 100 days have been a disaster. He broke his promise of unity, created a crisis at our SW border, destroyed American energy jobs, restricted 2nd Amendment freedoms, eliminated pro-life protections, & rammed through unprecedented levels of liberal deficit spending. Rep.Clay Higgins

“The President unveiled a plan tonight that tries to spend our way to prosperity by proposing $6 trillion in spending in just 100 days. That’s $60 billion a day.

We need to spend more investing in real solutions, like expanding broadband access to rural areas, and efforts to bring our country together.

I have serious concerns about piling on additional spending and raising taxes on individuals and businesses when many of the already appropriated funds have yet to be allocated and sent out by the Federal government. Federal government spending cannot be the answer to everything.” Congresswoman Julia Letlow

This list will be updated as more statements are released.