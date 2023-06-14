BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana bill that may soon become law could completely change how people are able to interact with police.

The lawmaker behind the legislation calls it, “a buffer zone for law enforcement” while attorneys call it a legal mess that infringes on peoples’ rights.

House Bill 85 is backed by state house representative Mike Johnson of District 27 who represents the Pineville area of central Louisiana. His bill would make it illegal for someone to stand within a 25-foot distance range of police officers while they were “engaging in their official duties.”

Representative Johnson cites increased crime around Pineville and compared it to Shreveport for his reasoning behind this bill. He said law enforcement agencies have requested this.

“The new trend is for other people than the ones the officers are talking with to crowd them and they’re aware of situations where police officers have been attacked. So they said all we need is a little bit of room to do our job and not be worried about looking over our shoulder for someone who may in within striking distance of causing harm,” Johnson said.

The ACLU of Louisiana argued the sheer enforcement of this law would be outlandish. Creating confusion about how far 25 feet away is and how that would be argued in court. Along with putting more communication barriers between the community and the police.

This bill passed the Louisiana legislature with a lot of support. It now sits on Governor John Bel Edwards’s desk to make the final decision on if it becomes law.