BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you receive Summer 2023 P-EBT benefits, now is the time to check your account.

$45.5 million in benefits have been distributed to around 186,000 children in Louisiana. The Department of Children and Family Services said additional benefits totaling around $66.5 million should be on the way.

“These benefits will be issued to eligible students based on the submission of student eligibility information by schools,” DCFS said.

For Summer P-EBT benefits, each eligible child will receive a single payment of $120 for June and July.

All Child Care P-EBT benefits were directly added to an eligible children’s household on July 18. K-12 benefits will be issued until September as schools provide information to DCFS.

Information about K-12 School Year 2022-23 can be found here. At that link, you can also find answers to any questions about your child’s P-EBT case.

You may also contact the Department of Children and Family Services directly via e-mail or phone between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.