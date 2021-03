BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Exactly one year to the day since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the expansion of eligibility to recieve the vaccine to a broader swath of Louisiana residents, including those 16 and older with certain health conditions and those who work in correctional facilities, shelters, and group homes.

