Louisiana House stalls bill to rework sports organization

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to insert Louisiana lawmakers directly into the state athletic association’s decisions on high school sports failed to win final passage before the House and Senate wrapped up their special session.

Sen. Stewart Cathey’s proposal would have added two lawmakers to the governing board of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

The private institution regulates two dozen sports including football and basketball.

Lawmakers complained they were inundated with criticism about how long it took the organization to restart high school football games during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Senate voted 30-4 for Cathey’s bill, but it fell seven votes short in the House.