BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s SU Day at the Capitol and it also meant new Southern University swag for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

During a presentation this morning, LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation, gifted Edwards with a #56 Southern University football jersey with his initials JBE on the back. The number 56 represents Edwards are being the 56th Governor of Louisiana.

Edwards noted the JBE reminds him of the time the Southern University Human Jukebox spelled out his initials during a recent Bayou Classic game. Edwards also noted that Grambling State University’s band has yet to do.

Edwards also received a new SU sweater that he says he’ll be wearing as soon as it’s cold enough to do so.