Louisiana GOP releases statement on Cassidy’s vote to convict Trump

(KLFY) Today, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) voted in favor of convicting former President Donald J. Trump on the article of impeachment presented against him.

After the Senate vote, the Louisiana GOP released the following statement:

“Senator Bill Cassidy’s vote is extremely disappointing. First, as I have said repeatedly this impeachment was clearly unconstitutional. Second, he has fallen into the trap laid by Democrats to have Republicans attack Republicans.”

A total of 57 senators ended up voting to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection that took place at the US Capitol on January 6, including seven Republicans.

They are: Sens. Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey.

Cassidy released a short statement on his vote to convict

Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty. pic.twitter.com/ute0xPc4BH — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) February 13, 2021

The Louisiana GOP saluted Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) for his vote to acquit Trump saying “Senator Kennedy has clearly made the right decision once again.”