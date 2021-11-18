Louisiana gator float set to roll in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — We’re just eight days away from Thanksgiving, and one float will keep the good times rolling in New York City.

Louisiana residents will be getting lagniappe this year when it comes to the Macy’s Parade. A Louisiana alligator float will make an appearance as the longest float in the parade’s history.

“We were fortunate to be selected as a new entry to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. A lot of input from tourism folks all over the state. I think it’s Mardi Gras, our food our culture and Louisiana recovering from two major hurricanes,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

A 60-foot-alligator will be navigating the streets of Manhattan in the name of good Louisiana Pride.

“They’re methodical, but they’re kind of fun. But the alligator with the architecture theme with the music, it certainly fits into everything that Louisiana has to offer,” said Visit Baton Rouge President Paul Arrigo.

He said the “Celebration Alligator” encourages millions of spectators to celebrate in Louisiana style.

“To consider Baton Rouge to be a place to come to school, be at LSU or Southern, or a place to eventually do business economically. So we look at a visitor being beyond a visitor. We look at a visitor as an opportunity,” Arrigo explained.

“To celebrate not only New Orleans, who we love, but also the entire state of Louisiana, all the art, culture and pure celebration,” said Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Creative Director Rick Pomer.

On top of this rep-tacular float, famous New Orleans musician Jon Batiste. Lt. Governor Bill Nungesser hopes this celebration spills into carnival season, just a few months away.

“Children will be dressed up as little alligators. They don’t throw throws, but we will be passing out beads along the parade route, getting people aware and a picture of that float to remind them that they want to book a trip to Louisiana for Mardi Gras,” he explained.

You can catch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on NBC Local 33 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.