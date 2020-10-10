Louisiana firefighters rescue flag being battered in hurricane winds

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) During heavy rains and high winds Friday night in Franklin, Louisiana, two firefighters in made an important rescue, retrieving the American flag from its flagpole as it was being battered during Hurricane Delta.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin Martin and firefigher Chris Martin bravely recovered the American flag before it was tattered and torn.

In a video sent to our newsroom, you can see Asst. Chief Martin lower Old Glory and save it from winds that topped 100 mph as Delta hit Louisiana as a Category 2.

For these two brave men, rescuing the stars and stripes during a hurricane is simply a sign of respect and care for the community, city officials said.