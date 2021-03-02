Louisiana expects 37k doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as state hits vaccination milestone

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Millions of doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being shipped out across the country and Louisiana is waiting for its share.

A milestone on Monday for Louisiana. The state has now administered more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. That number could soon shoot up fast.

Workers packed up boxes filled with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and rolled them out Monday morning. The company is sending out its entire inventory of nearly four million doses across the country, making it the third COVID vaccine to come online.

Louisiana expects to get 37,900 doses of the one-shot, easier-to-use Johnson & Johnson vaccine sometime this week.

In a statement, State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said “We are hopeful over the coming weeks and months that this third vaccine will help ease supply constraints and bring America and Louisiana one step closer to ending this pandemic.”

Hospital systems are ready for the vaccine experts are calling the game-changer.

“These vaccines are safe. They are extremely effective and they prevent death from COVID,” said Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Infectious Disease Specialist with Ochsner Health.

Experts said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more durable vaccine, which makes it easier to handle. It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, whereas the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.