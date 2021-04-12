Louisiana entrepreneur Sevetri Wilson discusses new book about building a multi-million dollar business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana native Sevetri Wilson has made a name for herself building a seven-figure company by the age of 22 and has been featured in Forbes, Essence and Black Enterprise and she’s taking those lessons to inspire others.

Resilient delivers an invaluable collection of private journal entries mapping out a path from bootstrapping a multi-million dollar business to raising millions in Series A funding for another.

Entrepreneur and Resilia CEO Sevetri Wilson describes her journey from self-funding to venture capital success. Written for ambitious and aspiring entrepreneurs like herself, Wilson covers a wide variety of topics about the entrepreneurial journey:

How to go from idea to product

The correct way to dive into the hiring process

Preparing to raise money

Building a tech company as a non-technical founder

How to select the right accelerators, programs, and pitch competitions

Creating wealth while building a business

The author also shares her “Simple Agreement for Future Equity” (SAFE) agreement and

first pitch deck

first pitch deck Perfect for entrepreneurs, startup enthusiasts, and founders, Resilient belongs on the

bookshelves of anyone interested in the process of bootstrapping and/or raising capital to

grow a business in any sector.

You can find more information about her book and how to purchase on her website.