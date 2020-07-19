Louisiana emergency rental assistance program temporarily suspended due to overwhelming response

(KLFY) According to a statement from the governor’s office, due to the overwhelming response of the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the application process has been temporarily suspended.

In a press release Sunday, the governor said the Louisiana Housing Corporation will continue to process applications and follow-up with renters who qualify to receive financial assistance and that the program will reopen as additional funds become available.

“The response to our state’s emergency rental assistance program proves how significant the economic burden of COVID-19 is for our citizens,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Launched Thursday, July 16, more than 40,000 renters have visited LaRentHelp.com or contacted 2-1-1 to initiate the application process.

As of Friday, July 17, more than 150,000 had applied.

“This program was designed to help mitigate and off-set evictions and homelessness, and while we have allocated an additional $17 million for a total of $24 million in federal assistance, we know that much more is needed to address this serious crisis for the hard-working men and women who continue to keep our state going during this crisis.” Edwards said.