CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six more votes were found during the recount, but Henry Whitehorn managed to stay one vote ahead of his opponent, John Nichelson, in the race for Caddo Sheriff.

Candidates and their representatives stood by as the votes for Caddo Parish Sheriff were recounted to see who would win the seat of Caddo Parish Sheriff after a single vote determined the winner on Nov. 18. Henry Whitehorn barely won the election against John Nickelson.

Clerk of Court Mike Spence said he’s never seen this happen before.

On Saturday, Nickelson asked his opponent to support a recount and a second runoff election. For the recount, they will scan all the early votes again and address any problems. It will also focus on mail-in ballots.

The recount confirmed each candidate received 3 more votes.

Caddo Sheriff recount (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Whitehorn was at the courthouse awaiting the results, along with his attorney, Blair Naquin. Although Nickelson was not present, his attorneys Scott Sternberg and Brian Homza were there to represent him.