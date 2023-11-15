LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his first cabinet appointment at his weekly press conference Wednesday.

Aurelia Skipwith is nominated for Secretary of Environmental Quality. Skipwith is an attorney, businesswoman and biologist who served as the director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service from 2019 to 2021. She was the first black director of the Fish and Wildlife Service.

“This is an absolutely historic appointment, for a number of reasons,” Landry said. “I think most importantly, the exciting part is we’re already showing that we can attract people with the caliber that Aurelia has to the State of Louisiana. And we hope to, at some point in time, attract them in the tens of thousands.”

Landry also announced that his Inaugural Ball will be open to the public, first 5,000 people who buy tickets. Tickets are availablke on a first-come, first-served basis at oneteam.la, at the button labeled “Inauguration.”

