SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Jeff Landry was sworn in as Governor of Louisiana Sunday afternoon. Residents of the state, regardless of political party, learned what the state’s former attorney general has planned for Louisiana’s future.

Landry, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungessor, and members of his cabinet took their oaths of office, and the newly sworn-in governor made his first inaugural address as Louisiana’s 57th governor.

The Governor’s Inaugural Ball, or the “People’s Ball,” as Landry is calling it, and the inauguration of the Louisiana Legislature are both still slated for Monday, January 8.

Expected in attendance are the governor’s family, United States Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and members of the Louisiana Legislature.