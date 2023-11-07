GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2023, University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors Chair Liz Pierre announced the Grambling State University Presidential Search Committee. Reports confirmed that the group will be responsible for reviewing applications, interviewing candidates, and recommending finalists for the presidency.

Finalists will be interviewed and a president will be selected by the full UL System Board of Supervisors.

President Gallot’s leadership at Grambling will be felt for generations to come. We greatly appreciate the community members who have agreed to serve on the committee charged with finding the next leader for this historic institution.

University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors Chair Liz Pierre

According to reports, current UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson will chair the committee, and incoming System President Rick Gallot will co-chair, both as non-voting members. The committee includes select System Board members and Grambling’s Faculty Senate president as voting members.

I look forward to working with President Gallot and the search committee members during the coming weeks. Together, we will find the ideal president to lead Grambling State University into its next era. We encourage members of the community to get involved. We will be accepting feedback from the public during next Friday’s committee meeting and throughout the process.

Current UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson

The committee’s inaugural meeting will take place on November 17, 2023, at 10 AM, at Grambling State University’s Betty E. Smith Nursing Building Auditorium, Room 104. The meeting will include the committee voting to accept their charge and search timeline after hearing desired leadership qualities from the university’s constituencies.

For a list of the members of the Presidential Search Committee, be sure to view the table below.

NameTitleNote
Dr. Jim HendersonSearch Committee Chairnon-voting 
Rick GallotSearch Committee Co-Chairnon-voting 
Liz PierreUL System Board Chair 
Dr. Jimmy ClarkeUL System Board Vice Chair 
Barry BusadaUL System Board Member
Steve DavisonUL System Board Member
Lola DunahoeUL System Board Member
Al PerkinsUL System Board Member
Virgil RobinsonUL System Board Member
Bailey WillisUL System Student Board Member 
Dr. Gary PoeFaculty Senate President
David AubreyCommunity Representativenon-voting 
Alvin BradleyCommunity Representativenon-voting 
James BradfordCommunity Representativenon-voting 
Wilbert “Coach” EllisCommunity Representativenon-voting 
Alexa JohnsonSGA Presidentnon-voting 
Dr. Frederick L. PinkneyCommunity Representativenon-voting 
Dr. Tammy RichardsonCommunity Representativenon-voting 
Rodney WelchCommunity Representativenon-voting 