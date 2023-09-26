BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, gubernatorial candidate Richard Nelson drops out of the race and gives an endorsement to his former opponent.

The primary is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, and the general election will be on Saturday, Nov. 18.

District Attorneys around the state are fighting the governor’s push for clemency hearings for members of the state’s death row.

With the Mississippi River water levels so low, there is a new threat to drinking water in the Crescent City.

Plus, a U.S. Senator is pushing for an increase in the federal minimum wage.

That and more on Your Local Election Headquarters.