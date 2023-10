BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville City Council has a new member in Division A after the vote in the Oct. 14 election.

After Kayla Meard Reaux resigned in April, Logan Lannoo was appointed as an interim member until the election today. The republicans Shannon Bares and Ann Istre faced off, with Bares winning after receiving 60% of the vote, with Istre garnering 40% of the vote.

Here are the unofficial results until certified by the Secretary of State: