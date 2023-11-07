BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state’s top lawyer job is up for grabs as the current attorney general ascends to the governor’s office. Liz Murrill and Lindsey Cheek face off with very different backgrounds and what they want to accomplish on the job.

The attorney general of Louisiana is tasked with representing the state in civil cases, protecting the state departments, and on occasion stepping in if a district attorney has to recuse themselves from a case.

The race for AG has mostly hinged on crime, despite that not being a primary responsibility of the office. Republican Liz Murrill believes the office could do more.

“That is an issue of resources. If the legislature and if the people of Louisiana want us to step up and provide more assistance, then we can do that,” Murrill said in a forum.

Murrill has served as Jeff Landry’s right hand woman for years in the AG’s office. During her time in the AG’s office, she led a lawsuit against the Biden administration for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. She’s also assisted on cases regarding censorship on social media and FEMA’s flood insurance rates.

Democrat Lindsey Cheek’s primary experience is in trying cases related to pollution causing medical problems for Louisianans. She runs a law office in New Orleans with her sister.

When it comes to crime, she said connections with district attorneys and local communities can go a long way.

“I will work closely with district attorneys around the state. I would also bring a civil rights division to the attorney general’s office to ensure that police are being held accountable, but also to work with local communities to improve law enforcement’s relationship with them,” Cheek said.

Over the last eight years, Landry has been a conservative challenge to several policies from Gov. John Bel Edwards and President Joe Biden. Murrill said she would continue the conservative approach to the office.

“The voters care about crime. They care about protecting jobs. They care about protecting our freedoms. And that’s what I do every day… I have a proven track record,” Murrill said on election night in October.

With much of Louisiana’s government swinging right, Cheek wants to amplify consumer rights.

“Advocating for people and workers. That’s always been my career path or always been what I’ve done. That’s what I intend to bring to the attorney general’s office,” Cheek said.

Each candidate said they are the right choice to protect citizens from government overreach and step in on criminal cases when they’re needed.

The general election is set for Nov. 18.