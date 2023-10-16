BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In statewide races, the next governor of Louisiana was elected.

Across Louisiana, voters cast ballots for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer in the Saturday, Oct. 14 primary.

The race for lieutenant governor resulted in Billy Nungesser, Republican, being reelected.

The races for attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer will go to runoffs in November.

Richard Nelson, a Republican, withdrew from the race for governor after the ballots had been created. Votes for him were still counted in the final results.

Mike Strain, a Republican, won the commissioner of agriculture and forestry seat unopposed. Tim Temple, a Republican, won the insurance commissioner seat after his opponent Rich Weaver, a Democrat, withdrew.

The general election will be on Nov. 18. Early voting is set for 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3-11 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 10 in honor of Veteran’s Day). Learn where you can cast early ballots here.

Oct. 14 election results for statewide races

The following are complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website as of 12:17 a.m. Oct. 15.

Winners are in bold.

Candidates going to a runoff are in italics.

Louisiana governor

Benjamin Barnes, Independent: 5,190, 0%

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, Republican: 4,426, 0%

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole, Democrat: 27,663, 3%

Xavier Ellis, Republican: 1,734, 0%

“Keitron” Gagnon, No Party: 1,260, 0%

Sharon W. Hewitt, Republican: 18,469, 2%

Jeffery Istre, Independent: 3,400, 0%

“Xan” John, Republican: 1,164, 0%

“Jeff” Landry, Republican: 547,828, 52%

Hunter Lundy, Independent: 52,167, 5%

John Schroder, Republican: 56,656, 5%

Frank Scurlock, Independent: 1,131, 0%

Stephen “Wags” Waguespack, Republican: 62,280, 6%

Shawn D. Wilson, Democrat: 275,527, 26%

Lieutenant governor

Elbert Guillory, Republican: 64,059, 6%

“Tami” Hotard, Republican: 50,711, 5%

Willie Jones, Democrat: 211,991, 20%

William “Billy” Nungesser, Republican: 678,521, 66%

Bruce Payton, Independent: 17,198, 2%

Gary Rispone, No Party: 13,112, 1%

Secretary of state

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Democrat: 196,537, 19%

“Mike” Francis, Republican: 182,841, 18%

Amanda “Smith” Jennings, Other: 13,273, 1%

Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican: 102,632, 10%

Nancy Landry, Republican: 197,521, 19%

Arthur A. Morrell, Democrat: 113,700, 11%

Clay Schexnayder, Republican: 149,981, 15%

Brandon Trosclair, Republican: 64,687, 6%

Attorney general

Lindsey Cheek, Democrat: 239,653, 23%

“Marty” Maley, Republican: 74,170, 7%

“Liz” Baker Murrill, Republican: 463,108, 45%

John Stefanski, Republican: 172,304, 17%

Perry Walker Terrebonne, Democrat: 74,479, 7%

Treasurer