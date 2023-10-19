BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The complete but unofficial voting results are in for the four constitutional amendments on the Oct. 14 ballot.

Across Louisiana, voters cast ballots for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer in the Saturday, Oct. 14 primary. Louisianans also voted on four constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Another four amendments will be on the Nov. 18 general election ballot. Early voting is set for 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3-11 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 10 in honor of Veteran’s Day). Learn where you can cast early ballots here.

Oct. 14 election results for constitutional amendments

The following are complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website as of 12:22 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

Winning results are in bold.

Amendment No. 1: Prohibiting donations to conduct elections

Yes: 734,325, 73%

No

Amendment No. 2: Protection for worship in churches

Yes: 805,669, 79%

No

Amendment No. 3: Surplus will help pay down state retirement debt

Yes: 559,537, 56%

No

Amendment No. 4: Property tax exemptions for nonprofit organizations