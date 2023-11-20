BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Stacey Melerine, a Republican, won the BESE District 4, and Kevin M. Berken, a Republican, won the BESE District 7 seats in complete but unofficial results on the Louisiana Secretary of State Office website as of 10:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education decide curriculum and classroom policy, set program budgets and create regulations for early education and K-12 schools, administrators and teachers.

Which representatives were already selected?

Three seats were determined during the primary, and two were determined by sole qualification or after one of two candidates withdrew or was disqualified.

Paul Hollis won the BESE District 1 seat with 71% of the vote in complete but unofficial results

In District 5, Lance Harris won the BESE spot with 67% of the vote.

“Ronnie” Morris won the District 6 BESE position with 69% of the vote.

Preston Castille kept the District 8 BESE seat. The incumbent had 70% of the vote.

“Sandy” LeBlanc Holloway, Republican, won the District 3 seat unopposed.

Sharon Latten Clark, Democrat, won the District 2 seat unopposed after qualifying. Eric J. Jones, Democrat, had initially been qualified to run, but the Secretary of State website now later had him listed as Other/Disqualified.

Nov. 18 BESE races

District 4

Stacey Melerine, Republican: 56,792, 62%

Emma Shepard, Democrat: 34,365, 38%

District 7

Kevin M. Berken, Republican: 49,775, 53%

Erick Knezek, Republican, 44,047, 47%

