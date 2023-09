LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Governor Primary Debate is happening live from KLFY News 10 Studios.

The debate includes Jeff Landry, Shawn Wilson, John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, Sharon Hewitt, Hunter Lundy and Richard Nelson. The participants were chosen as the top seven of the 15 qualified candidates based on statewide polling.

Susan Roesgen from WGNO is hosting the debate. Moderators are Dalfred Jones from KLFY, Jacque Jovic from KTAL and Fred Childers from WVLA.