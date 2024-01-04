BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry has named his chief of staff and other positions in his incoming administration, one of which is going to the outgoing secretary of state.

Kyle Ruckert, who, currently serves as director for the gubernatorial transition, will be the new governor’s chief of staff. According to a news release from the governor-elect’s office, Ruckert has served as senior advisor to multiple presidential elections, numerous statewide elected officials’ campaigns, including both Louisiana U.S. Senators and hundreds of Louisiana State Senate and House races.

Kyle Ardoin, who has served as Louisiana’s secretary of state since 2018, was named Landry’s director of intergovernmental relations. Ardoin, a native of Ville Platte, won the secretary of state post in December 2018 in a special election after former Secretary Tom Schedler resigned, and a full term in November 2019.

Other appointees include:

Executive Counsel to the Governor: Angelique Freel

Chief of Staff to the First Lady: Elise Cazes

Communications Director: Kate Kelly

Deputy Chief of Staff: Andree Miller

Legislative Director: Lance Maxwell

Policy Director: John Kay

Policy Director: Millard Mule

“I have worked extensively with each of these individuals, and I am confident they will help our office achieve great things for the people of Louisiana,” Landry said, in the release.

Landry will be inaugurated as the 57th governor of Louisiana on Monday.

