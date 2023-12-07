SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the race for Caddo Sheriff continues, political analysts weigh in on a question that many voters have regardless of who their vote was cast in favor of – what about the people’s will?

In the case of John Nickelson and Henry Whitehorn, a judge ruled for a new election to take place — retired Louisiana Supreme Court justice E. Joseph Bleich said in his ruling, “It was proven beyond any doubt that there were at least 11 illegal votes cast and counted. It is legally impossible to know what the true vote should have been.”

Political analyst Theron Jackson says this ruling voids the voice of 43,000 people.

“Democracy has always said every vote matters. And if every vote matters, one is the number you need to win a race. Everything else is extra,” said Jackson.

Henry Whitehorn has filed his appeal with the Second Circuit Court and, if necessary, said he will take the case to the Louisiana State Supreme Court, according to a news release.

Political analyst and co-host to American Ground Radio, Stephen Parr, says he is not surprised with the plan to appeal, but he questions the decision.

“The question is, will the Louisiana Supreme Court hear it? I don’t know. This was a very well-written opinion, and it’s going to be hard to put holes into the logic,” Parr said, referencing the brief written by Nickelson’s attorney.

Should the ruling for another election stand, Parr said the timing in March with the presidential primary may favor Republicans.

“I think Republicans who want to vote for Donald Trump have more desire to do it than Democrats who might want to vote for Joe Biden. I just think there’s more passion on the Republican side and that might help John Nickelson in the runoff,” said Parr.

Jackson on the other hand, points to a different factor in the potential new election – money.

“So if in fact you are a campaign who has more resources or who can collect more resources and raise more money now, doesn’t mean you’re a better candidate, it just means you can raise more money. And I think it’s relatively unfair to ask campaigns to run not once, not twice, but three times,” said Jackson.

He adds that having another election would also cost the citizens of Caddo Parish a couple few thousand dollars.

“I think if you have big pocket donors, that may be okay with you, but for the average citizen who chooses to run for office and who’s not a big money person, they’re at a specific disadvantage,” said Jackson.

A new election is not guaranteed as an appeal is in the process.