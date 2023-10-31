BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his 14 transition councils and their chairs on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“We have identified 14 areas in Louisiana that need the most attention and assembled a great group of men and women to take a serious look at solution-driven ideas for the challenges we are facing,” Landry said. “This group of chairs are not only great leaders, but they have real-life experience in each field. They will be meeting on a regular basis to ensure in January, we can hit the ground running and deliver real change to Louisianians. I look forward to receiving their recommendations.”

The councils and their chairs are listed below:

Agriculture, Fisheries and Land Management Chair Joel Broussard

Coast and Environment Chair Tony Alford and Chair Tim Hardy

Constitutional Reform Chair Lane Grigsby

Crime and Public Safety Chair Tony Clayton and Chair Laura Rodrigue

Economic Development and Fiscal Policy Chair Ben Bordelon and Chair Mandi Mitchell

Energy, Chemical, and Maritime Industry Chair Gray Stream

Healthcare and Hospitals Chair Keith Myers and Chair Allison Pharr

Infrastructure Chair David Madden

Insurance Crisis Chair Tim Temple and Chair Ross Laris

K-12 Education Chair Eddie Rispone and Chair Rebecca Boniol

Local and Municipal Affairs Chair Guy Cormier and Chair Jason Willis

Military Issues Chair Doug Judice

New Orleans Chair Boysie Bollinger

Workforce Development and High Education Chair Lee Mallett

Gov. Edwards offered his congratulations after it became official that Landry would be Louisiana’s next governor.