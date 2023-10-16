BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards said that the turnout for Louisiana’s primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14 was “historically bad.”

Edwards said that almost 300,000 fewer people voted in this year’s election than in 2019’s open primary. The current governor asked Louisiana residents to go out and vote in the runoff election on Nov. 18.

“I know our current politics are ugly, but they will only get uglier if we disengage and allow the most partisan, extreme voices to dominate,” Edwards said.

In his statement, Edwards congratulated Governor-elect Jeff Landry and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. Landry won the governor’s seat with 52% of the votes and Nungesser will serve a third term after getting 66% of the votes.

Edwards also congratulated Shawn Wilson, whom he endorsed, for running a historic campaign.

“When, not if, Louisiana elects its first Black governor since reconstruction, Shawn Wilson will be one of the main people who made it possible,” Edwards said.

Read his full statement below.