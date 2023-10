BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Voting on eight out of the nine seats in the Lafayette Parish School Board took place in the Oct. 14 election, with one seat going unopposed.

Lafayette Parish School Board District 1

David LeJeune (R) – 72% – Winner

Mary Morrison (D) – 28%

Lafayette Parish School Board District 2

Stasia Herbert-McZeal (D) – 31%

Chad Desormeaux (R) – 69%- Winner

Lafayette Parish School Board District 3

Joshua Edmond (D) – 57%- Winner

Emilie Lewis Duhon (D) – 43%

Lafayette Parish School Board District 4

Michelle Living (D) – 49%

Amy Trahan (D) – 51%– Winner

Lafayette Parish School Board District 5

Britt Latiolais (R) – Unopposed

Lafayette Parish School Board District 6

Roddy Bergeron (R) – 62% – Winner

Sam Taulli Jr. (I) – 38%

Lafayette Parish School Board District 7

Kate Bailey Labue (R) – 67% – Winner

– Grant Quinlan (R) – 33%

Lafayette Parish School Board District 8

Hannah Smith Mason (R) – 60% – Winner

Holly Sanders (R) – 40%

Lafayette Parish School Board District 9

Linton Broussard Jr. (R) – 37%

Jeremy Hidalgo (R) – 54% – Winner

Brandon Rodrigue (R) – 9%

Here are the unofficial results until certified by the Secretary of State: