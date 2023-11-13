NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early voting for the Nov. 18 election is over and the numbers have been released.
Throughout Louisiana, 254,000 people went out and voted, in the week prior. That’s a reported 115,000 fewer voters than the October early-voting turnout.
In Orleans and Jefferson parish, early numbers were down nearly 50% from last month.
There is no runoff race for governor but several big races like Secretary of State between Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup and Republican Nancy Landry and Attorney General between Democrat Lindsey Cheek and Republican Liz Murrill, are still up for grabs.
View Election Numbers
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
Election day is Saturday, Nov. 18.
