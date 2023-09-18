BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Elections are coming later this year where voters will choose who will be the next governor and more. One issue that could be on the minds of voters is marijuana and its future in the state.

The Marijuana Policy Project compiled a voter guide that shows where candidates stand on issues related to cannabis. The voter guides cover seven categories, including races for Louisiana State House of Representatives, Louisiana State Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and Treasurer.

According to the Marijuana Policy Project, those running for state offices were sent a survey.

MPP said, “If the candidate held office in the last four-year term, we also chose nine bills (five criminal justice reform and four medical) to evaluate their voting record and created a color-coded “scorecard” with a letter grade for that legislator or candidate.”

The results from those surveys led to the voter guide, which can be viewed here.

“We are glad to be able to provide voters a guide as to where their candidate stands on cannabis policy. Since Louisiana does not have a ballot initiative process, the only path to legalization must go through the legislature. This election will decide the makeup of the legislature and the statewide offices for the next four years and will shape prospects for reform for years to come. We hope this voter guide will help voters make educated decisions as to who has earned the right to represent them in Baton Rouge,” said Kevin Caldwell, Southeast Legislative Manager at the Marijuana Policy Project.

Saturday, Oct. 14 is the primary, and Saturday, Nov. 18 is the general election.