BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – District Judges in Lafayette and St. Landry Parish were decided in the Oct. 14 election.

With Judge Marilyn Castle announcing an early retirement this spring, Division L of the 15th Judicial District in Lafayette Parish was up for grabs. The republicans Cynthia Simon Spadoni and David Way faced off. Spadoni won after receiving 53% of the vote, with Way garnering 47% of the vote.

In St. Landry Parish, Division C of the 27th Judicial District had 3 candidates vying for the seat. Democrats Jarvis J. Claiborne, Charles Cravins and Scherri N. Guidry. Cravins won with 60% of the vote, while Claiborne received 28% and Guidry with 12%.

Here are the unofficial results until certified by the Secretary of State: