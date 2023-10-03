BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is launching a new ad Wednesday that focuses on victims of crime. The two ads running both in broadcast and online across the state have testimonials from two parents of children who were killed in shootings.

Landry has put crime at the forefront of his gubernatorial campaign, frequently pointing out that Louisiana has three cities that often top the charts for violent crime across the nation.

In one ad, the mother of Landry Faith Anglin talks about when her daughter was shot and killed by a stray bullet. On the other, the father of Corterion Collins talks about how he lost his son to someone “who should have never been on the streets.” Both of the families are from northwest Louisiana.

Landry has claimed through his campaign that he is the strongest choice to tackle crime in the state. He has made promises to hold a special legislative session just on crime, but details of what kind of policies will be prioritized in the session, if elected, have not been shared. In the ads, the speakers stated that Landry would be a “law and order” governor.

His opponents have taken aim at his “top cop” position as the attorney general for the last seven years. They claim he has not done enough in his current office to make a difference in the rise in violent crime in the state. The five other major candidates have all pitched their ideas of how to work on the crime issue ranging from prioritizing education, criminal justice reform, and more.

This ad buy comes as Landry continues to lead in the polls, far outpacing the other candidates. Landry has also been absent from the gubernatorial debates in the final weeks before the election.

Election day for the Louisiana primary is Oct. 14.