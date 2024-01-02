CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resolution in the Caddo Sheriff’s race will come down to voters for either candidate coming together to close that controversial one-vote election result – but how did we get here?

Whitehorn for Sheriff vs Nickelson for Sheriff

Months of campaigning followed by a single-vote victory for candidate Henry Whitehorn in October led to questions of election irregularities, voters casting more than one vote, and votes cast by ineligible voters.

On November 18, voters in Caddo Parish returned to the polls, and the result was unchanged. Whitehorn’s slight lead remained, prompting an automatic recount because the margin of victory was so small. However, Nickelson was looking ahead to a special election.

Nickelson publicly shared a letter to Whitehorn asking that his opponent “join me in asking the district court to order a second runoff election.”

Whitehorn declined, the recount went forward, and both candidates received three additional votes – the single vote margin remained, opening the door for a series of legal actions by both candidates.

On November 28, Nickelson held a media conference to “address the merits of his lawsuits challenging the results of the November 18, 2023 election.”

The root of Nickelson’s claim was that there was a sampling of ballots that he and his team were able to inspect, and none of them had the required signature acknowledgment of the voter.

“Many, dozens at a minimum, in the small sample of ballots we were able to inspect in the short time we had of these certificates had no signatures at all,” said Nickelson. “In other words, ballots had been submitted without a voter signing it.”

If the single-vote margin, unsigned ballots, double votes cast, recount, and ineligible voter participation were not enough to confuse residents and amuse political spectators; finding a judge to review the merits of Nickelson’s lawsuit would prove to be harder than the election itself.

Four Caddo District Court Judges recused themselves from the case, citing close personal or professional relationships or familiarity with one or both candidates. No surprise, considering Whitehorn’s long-standing career in law enforcement and within the Perkins administration and Nickelson’s law practice and former stint as a member of the Shreveport City Council.

On Tuesday, December 5, retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich declared the election invalid, ordering a new election in the race for Caddo Parish Sheriff.

In his ruling, Justice Bleich stated, “This runoff election involved a one-vote margin. It was proven beyond any doubt that there were at least 11 illegal votes cast and counted. It is legally impossible to know what the true vote should have been.”

Nickelson said he was humbled and grateful for the judge’s decision. Whitehorn called the district court decision “disappointing” and vowed to continue the fight to preserve the importance of the single vote.

And he did fight.

He appealed the Caddo District Court ruling in the Second Circuit Court of Appeal, where the lower court ruling was upheld. Then, he filed an application for the state supreme court to hear the case.

Whitehorn filed a writ of appeal with the Louisiana Supreme Court. The justices in the high court are able to move forward with the review of an appeal or decline to hear the case at all.

Whitehorn’s application was denied.

Ultimately, the justices believed the lower courts were correct in their assessment that the irregularities were too great to truly determine an outcome in the election.

Regarding Nickelson’s questioning of ballots without signatures, Justice Crichton said in his concurring statement, “Signatures by the voter and witness can never be—and are not—mere ornaments. By verifying the identity of the elector, their purpose is to prevent abuses and assure accuracy in absentee voting. The signatures are “sacramental to the reasonable objectives of the absentee voting law.” (citation Adkins v. Huckabay, 1999-3605, p. 22, n. 14 (La. 2/25/00), 755 So.2d 206, 219)

Justice Weimer dissented from the writ denial and provided reasons that the high court should have heard the case, stating, “A determination of who will serve as the chief law enforcement officer in Caddo Parish following an election with a one-vote margin of victory (which was re-affirmed after a recount), and a court of appeal decision with a one-vote margin, which includes a concurrence, deserves this court’s full attention with the litigants appearing before this court to publicly plead their positions in person.”

Justice Griffin called the case a matter of “unquestionable civic importance” and concluded the reasons to grant the docket by stating, “The Election Code provides an extensive framework articulating the requirements for timely challenging election irregularities. That such procedures may be considered too onerous or burdensome for a candidate is arguably a question of policy best directed to the legislature.”

After spending big on attorney fees and litigation filings, neither candidate is any closer to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office than they were ahead of the October primary – voters can expect yet another campaign cycle to get underway.

In his response to the Supreme Court ruling late Thursday, Whitehorn said, “What this means is that John Nickelson, the Republican attorney with zero law enforcement experience, has successfully gotten an election overturned, and he did so by misleading the people of Caddo Parish.”

Voter registration deadlines for the March 23 election:

Mail-in voter registration: February 21, 2024

Online voter registration: March 2, 2024

Early voting starts on March 9 and ends on March 16.

A representative from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office said they are conferring with state attorneys to see if the third round of Whitehorn vs Nickelson will land on the Municipal Primary ballot in March or require a special election.