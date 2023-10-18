SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Saturday’s election decided Republican Jeff Landry as the next Governor of Louisiana, a victory the governor-elect called “historic” and “unprecedented,” however, only 547,827 votes were cast in his favor statewide.

Louisiana saw a historically low voter turnout with only 36% of 3 million registered voters taking to the polls to decide Louisiana’s leadership for the next four years.

Popular singing competitions receive more votes in the semi-finals than Landry’s ‘unprecedented’ win.

In Caddo Parish, only 46,211 votes were cast in the race for governor according to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State.

“The Republican party refused to do what they did the last two elections,” says political analyst, Theron Jackson, PhD, “So they coalesce behind one candidate so all of the heavy-hitters, all of the ‘whos-who’ of the republican party got behind Jeff Landry early.”

Political analysts cite overwhelming focus and voter burnout related to national politics and lack of trust in those that govern.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence agreed saying that the trend of high voter turnout for Presidential Elections is a habit voters need to break. “We need to get out of that and vote every election.”

The results of the primary will affect the turnout of the local elections says political analyst Stephen Harr.

“It makes it more difficult for runoffs perhaps, John Nickleson will take a bit of a hit losing some Jeff Landry supporters voting for him.”

The deadline for citizens to register to vote is fast approaching. Tomorrow, October 18, is the final day to register to vote in person, by mail, or at the OMV.

This deadline is for citizens who have never registered and voters who need to change their registration information.

To register online through the GeauxVote registration system is Saturday, October 28.

The November 18 runoff seats needing to be filled include the secretary of state, attorney general, and treasurer as well as the Caddo Parish Sherrif.

Early voting for the runoff election will take place Friday, November 3 through Saturday, November 11 (excluding Sunday, November 5, and Veterans Day on November 10) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.