ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-ranking deputy who was arrested on a DWI charge over the weekend has been demoted, authorities say.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), former Captain TJ Gaughf’s Sunday, October 2 arrest led to the following disciplinary actions, which were handed down Tuesday, October 4:

Gaughf has been demoted from a Captain to a Lieutenant

Gaughf has been suspended for two weeks

Upon returning to work, Gaughf will be removed from Director of Training

Gauf won’t be able to use an APSO-issued car until the court process is complete

When the former captain was apprehended by authorities, APSO says his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .15, which exceeds the legal limit of .08 percent.