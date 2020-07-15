Louisiana Department of Revenue ready to accept applications for $250 hazard payment

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Revenue began accepting applications at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, from front line workers in Louisiana earning $50k or less and who spent at least 200 hours responding to the COVID-19 crisis from March 11, 2020 through May 14, 2020.

Access the application, here.

The one-time hazard payment of $250 dollars was passed by the state legislature during the 2020 coronavirus special session and later signed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

The rebate will be on a first-come, first-serve basis for around 200k workers.

Applicants will need the following documents and personal information for the state to verify:

– Social Security Number or IRS Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

– Mailing address, state of residence, parish of residence

– Email address and phone number

– 2018 or 2019 individual income tax return

– Pay stubs from March 22 to May 14 (must have worked at least 200 hours)

– Bank account info (optional for direct deposit)

The goal is to get applicants their money in 14 to 21 days after their application is complete, revenue officials announced.