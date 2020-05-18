Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 nursing home figures

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are new coronavirus numbers relating to nursing homes in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health provided updated numbers on Monday, May 18.

The report measures how many people are in the nursing home, total reported COVID-19 cases among residents, total reported COVID-19 deaths among residents and total reported COVID-19 cases among staff.

On this report from the Louisiana Department of Health, there are figures from 25 nursing homes in East Baton Rouge Parish.

One local nursing home with startling numbers is the Affinity Nursing & Rehab Center.

The Affinity Nursing & Rehab Center has 111 residents and there are 55 reported COVID-19 cases, 10 reported COVID-19 deaths and 21 cases reported among the staff.

There are many other nursing homes from throughout Louisiana that are mentioned in this report.

If you would like to see the entire report, visit LDH Nursing Home Report.