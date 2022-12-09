BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health announces a recall of Texas oysters from the southeastern Galveston Bay harvests on Friday. The recall includes shelled and shucked oysters that were harvested in the southeastern area of Galveston Bay from Nov. 19 through Dec. 7.

LDH has been made aware of 19 individuals who reported gastrointestinal illness after eating raw oysters at Louisiana restaurants. Out of the 19 cases, 10 were harvested from the Galveston Bay area. Investigations for the remaining cases are still ongoing. According to the Texas Department of State and Health, a “few dozen” cases of gastrointestinal illness have been reported.

The Office of Public Health (OPH) Sanitarian Services has provided instructions to restaurant owners during inspections about the recalled oysters. Anyone experiencing an oyster-related illness should visit a doctor.

There currently are not any cases linked to oysters harvested in Louisiana.