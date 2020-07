(KLFY) Louisiana residents can now pre-register online for free COVID-19 testing.

According to local health officials, any Louisiana resident age 5 and above is eligible to get tested.

Pre-registration can be completed here.

Those who do not pre-register can expect longer waits, officials say.

All results will take 3-5 days and will be emailed, and posted online.

Anyone who test positive will be contacted by phone.