Louisiana Department of Health confirms two additional winter storm-related deaths

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday has confirmed two additional deaths tied to the February 2021 winter storm, bringing the statewide death toll to 3.
These deaths have been confirmed by coroners to be storm-related.
Below are details on the 3 deaths LDH has confirmed to date:
- 50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
- 74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure
- 77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned